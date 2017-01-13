Indivior seeks FDA approval for drug to treat opioid abuse
May 30 British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
Jan 13 Tempus Holdings -
* Voluntary Announcement-convertible Loan Agreement
* Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement
* Lender agreed to lend to borrower a term loan of one year in principal amount of rmb25mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator