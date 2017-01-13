UPDATE 3-Scotiabank gets international lift, beats earnings forecast
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
Jan 13 Assured Guaranty Ltd -
* Requests that Moody's no longer rate AGC
* Requested that Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (Moody's) withdraw AGC's financial strength rating
* Assured Guaranty says Moody's assigned AGC's current rating in Jan 2013 and since then rating has failed to keep pace with substantial strengthening of AGC
* Assured Guaranty says believes Moody's A3 rating does not accurately describe AGC's current strong and growing financial strength
* Assured Guaranty Corp says has arranged for S&P to assign AGC's AA (stable) rating to certain agc-insured bonds not previously rated by S&P Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TIKEHAU IM FINANCES WITH A UNITRANCHE THE ACQUISITION OF CENTAURO RENT A CAR BY PORTOBELLO CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)