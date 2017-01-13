BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY revenue falls to 458.8 million euros
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA:
Jan 13 American Realty Investors Inc
* American Realty Capital Hospitality Trust announces $400 million convertible preferred investment commitment from brookfield
* American Realty Capital Hospitality-As part of reconfiguration of co's board of directors, William M. Kahane will resign from company's board
* American Realty Capital Hospitality - 2 new independent directors nominated by co's existing board and reasonably approved by Brookfield will be added
* American Realty Capital Hospitality- As part of transaction, company's board of directors will be increased from four to seven members
* American Realty Capital Hospitality- Two members will be appointed by Brookfield, Bruce G. Wiles will serve as chairman of board and Lowell G. Baron Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Talanx ag today issued its first-ever emtn programme, which has a volume of eur 3 billion