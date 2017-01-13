BRIEF-Mybet Holding Q1 revenue down at EUR 8.9 mln
* MYBET HOLDING SE: NEGATIVE TREND IN REVENUE DEVELOPMENT FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTERS CONTINUES ONE MORE TIME IN FIRST QUARTER 2017
Jan 13 China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd
* Received demand letter from hsbc claiming for immediate repayment of outstanding loan $9.5 million with interests
* Trading in shares of company will remain suspended until further notice
* Company had not received any winding-up petition against company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MYBET HOLDING SE: NEGATIVE TREND IN REVENUE DEVELOPMENT FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTERS CONTINUES ONE MORE TIME IN FIRST QUARTER 2017
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump's communications director is leaving the job, the White House said on Tuesday, as the president considers wider staff changes to try to prevent more political damage from probes into Russia and his presidential campaign.