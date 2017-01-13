BRIEF-MCI Capital Q1 net profit down at 10.7 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 13 Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd
* Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd - is expected to record an unaudited profit attributable to owners of company of not less than HK$12 million for year 2016
* Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd - "as at 31 December 2016, group's financial position remained stable"
* There was a decrease in bank interest income in 2016 as compared with that of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.