ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 13 Tata Communications Ltd
* Tata Communications Ltd says BSNL delivers seamless access to 44 million Wi-Fi hotspots globally in partnership with Tata Communications Source text - (bit.ly/2ijVCxM) Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)