BRIEF-MCI Capital Q1 net profit down at 10.7 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 13 First Horizon National Corp
* First Horizon National Corp says qtrly earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Horizon National Corp qtrly NII increased to $195.6 million in q4 from $185.2 million in Q3
* First Horizon National Corp qtrly NIM increased to 3.00 percent in Q4 from 2.96 percent in prior quarter - SEC filing
* First Horizon National Corp says allowance for loan losses increased to $202.1 million in Q4 from $201.6 million in Q3
* First Horizon National Corp says common equity tier 1 of 9.94 percent in Q4 compared to 9.81 percent in prior quarter
* First Horizon National Corp says Q4 total revenue $319.6 million versus $298.9 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.