Jan 13 First Horizon National Corp

* First Horizon National Corp says qtrly earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Horizon National Corp qtrly NII increased to $195.6 million in q4 from $185.2 million in Q3

* First Horizon National Corp qtrly NIM increased to 3.00 percent in Q4 from 2.96 percent in prior quarter - SEC filing

* First Horizon National Corp says allowance for loan losses increased to $202.1 million in Q4 from $201.6 million in Q3

* First Horizon National Corp says common equity tier 1 of 9.94 percent in Q4 compared to 9.81 percent in prior quarter

* First Horizon National Corp says Q4 total revenue $319.6 million versus $298.9 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: