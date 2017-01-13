BRIEF-MCI Capital Q1 net profit down at 10.7 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 13 Valora Effekten Handel AG :
* Unaudited net profit for the year of approximately 62,000 euros ($66,011)
* FY revenue from securities of about 4.75 million euros
* For 2017 plans to generate revenues in the range of 4-6 million euros and a net profit of 100,000 euros, before any contribution to the "fund for general banking risks" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.