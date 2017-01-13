Jan 13 Valora Effekten Handel AG :

* Unaudited net profit for the year of approximately 62,000 euros ($66,011)

* FY revenue from securities of about 4.75 million euros

* For 2017 plans to generate revenues in the range of 4-6 million euros and a net profit of 100,000 euros, before any contribution to the "fund for general banking risks"