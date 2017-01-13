UPDATE 1-CEO of South Africa's Tsogo Sun to step down in June
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock would resign at the end of June after six years at the helm.
Jan 13 Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd :
* Formation of joint venture and acquisition of land use right of land
* PGCI entered into investment project corporation agreement with Jiangmen Yingtuo dated 13 January 2017 in relation to formation of JV
* Joint venture will be owned as to 70% by PGCI and 30% by Jiangmen Yingtuo
* Total capital commitment of joint venture is US$30 million , of which US$21 million shall be contributed by pgci Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 30 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.