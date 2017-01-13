UPDATE 1-CEO of South Africa's Tsogo Sun to step down in June
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock would resign at the end of June after six years at the helm.
Jan 13 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA :
* FY 2016 prelim. revenue 91.1 million zlotys ($22.13 million), up 13 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1159 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 30 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.