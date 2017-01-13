Jan 13 Sunac China Holdings Ltd :
* Major transaction in relation to investment in target
shares of Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures and Leshi Zhixin
* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Internet SP agreement
with Jia Yueting
* Jia conditionally to sell, and Tianjin Jiarui to acquire,
8.61% equity interest in Leshi Internet at consideration of
RMB6.04 billion
* Consideration per share payable by Tianjin Jiarui for
Leshi Internet interest is RMB35.39
* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Pictures SP agreement
with Leshi Holding Jia
* Leshi Holding agreed to sell and Tianjin Jiaru agreed to
acquire 15% equity interest in Leshi Pictures for RMB1.05
billion
* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Zhixin SP agreements and
Leshi Zhixin capital increase agreement with Leshi Internet,
Xinle Asset,Jia and Leshi Zhixin
* Tianjin Jiarui to acquire in aggregate 33.4959% equity
interest in Leshi Zhixin upon completion of capital increase at
RMB7.95 billion
* New board of Leshi Pictures shall comprise seven directors
* Upon completion of investment, Tianjin Jiarui to hold
8.61% interest in Leshi Internet, 15% in Leshi Pictures and
33.4959% in Leshi Zhixin
* Jia Yueting is the founder of target companies Leshi
Internet, Leshi Pictures and/or Leshi Zhixin
