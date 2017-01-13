Jan 13 GameStop Corp

* GameStop Corp - Total global sales for holiday period were $2.50 billion, a 16.4% decline compared to 2015 holiday sales period

* GameStop reports 2016 holiday sales results

* GameStop Corp - Total comparable store sales decreased 18.7% for holiday period

* Reiterating its previously announced Q4 and full-year 2016 earnings per share guidance of $2.23 to $2.38 and $3.65 to $3.80

* GameStop Corp - November's comp was significantly impacted by weak Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Titanfall 2 sales

* GameStop Corp - "We are disappointed with our overall results, but looking broadly, we did see continued growth in our non-physical gaming businesses"

* Intends to repurchase $75 million of stock in fiscal 2016

* GameStop Corp - Comparable store sales for Q4 are now expected to be in a range of down 18.0% to down 16.0%

* GameStop Corp - November's comp was also significantly impacted by "aggressive console promotions on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday"

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: