BRIEF-MCI Capital Q1 net profit down at 10.7 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* Sees 1Q17 firmwide net interest income to be up modestly QoQ
* Expect 1Q17 CCB expense to be up by $150mm QoQ
* Sees 1Q17 asset management revenue to be slightly less than $3 billion
* Qtrly firm NII up $553 million YoY and up $163 million QoQ with NIM down 2bps QoQ
* Qtrly fixed income markets revenue of $3.4 billion, up 31% YoY
* Expect 1Q17 commercial banking expense to be $775 million +/- Source text (bit.ly/2iP5LyQ) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.