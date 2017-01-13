UPDATE 1-CEO of South Africa's Tsogo Sun to step down in June
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock would resign at the end of June after six years at the helm.
Jan 13 Bayn Europe AB :
* Says opens for new business model with Barentz to replace previous exclusivity Stevia distribution contract
* Bayn Europe and Barentz have mutually agreed upon termination of their exclusive Stevia distribution contract in Europe
* Says new cooperation model is under discussion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 30 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.