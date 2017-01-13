Mexico cenbank hikes shouldn't affect growth expectations-Carstens
MEXICO CITY, May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
Jan 13 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Silence Therapeutics Plc reports 9.21 percent stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Jan 3 - SEC filing
* Silence Therapeutics says acquired Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' common stock in order to facilitate discussions regarding possible transaction
* Silence Therapeutics says transaction could include, but not limited to, product licensing, research and development collaboration, technology sharing or potential corporate transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock would resign at the end of June after six years at the helm.