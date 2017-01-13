Sodexo CEO Landel to retire, Machuel named successor
PARIS, May 30 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.
Jan 13 China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd -
* Company as purchaser, vendor and guarantors entered into equity transfer agreement
* Company to acquire and Chen Xiaoding as vendor to sell 100% equity interest in shenzhen ming jian enterprise
* Consideration for agreement of rmb220 million
* Upon completion, target company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 30 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 3.6 ZLOTY PER SHARE