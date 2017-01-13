Jan 13 China Zhongdi Dairy Holdings Co Ltd

* Zhongdi Langfang has agreed to sell leased assets i to beijing bank leasing at a consideration of rmb160 million

* Zhongdi Langfang and Beijing Bank leasing entered into finance lease agreement

* Zhongdi Tianzhen has agreed to sell leased assets ii to beijing bank leasing at a consideration of RMB140 million