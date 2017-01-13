Mexico cenbank hikes shouldn't affect growth expectations-Carstens
MEXICO CITY, May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
Jan 13 (Reuters) -
* UNITS OF GORES HOLDINGS II INC OPEN AT $10.16 IN MARKET DEBUT, ABOVE IPO PRICE OF $10 PER UNIT FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock would resign at the end of June after six years at the helm.