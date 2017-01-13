BRIEF-Sanok shareholders to vote on dividend of 3.6 zloty/shr for 2016
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 3.6 ZLOTY PER SHARE
Jan 13 Playway SA :
* Signs an annex to agreement concerning the investment in Movie Games
* Playway was to have 51 percent stake in the Movie Games , after the annex it will have 46 percent
* Jakub Trzebinski has also joined the investment and he will invest 90,909 zlotys in exchange for 5 percent stake in Movie Games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SIGNS AMENDMENT TO BINDING HEAD OF TERMS (HOT) BETWEEN AMREST, YUM RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDING, LTD AND PIZZA HUT DELIVERY GERMANY GMBH