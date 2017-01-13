Jan 13 Playway SA :

* Signs an annex to agreement concerning the investment in Movie Games

* Playway was to have 51 percent stake in the Movie Games , after the annex it will have 46 percent

* Jakub Trzebinski has also joined the investment and he will invest 90,909 zlotys in exchange for 5 percent stake in Movie Games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)