Jan 16 Reliance Industries Ltd

* Dec-quarter consol net profit 75.67 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter consol income from operations 841.89 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter net profit 80.22 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter income from operations 666.06 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter net profit was 78.16 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec-quarter last year was 72.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 611.25 billion rupees

* Dec-Qtr gross refining margin at $10.80 per BBL

* Consol net profit in Dec-quarter last year was 73.26 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 725.13 billion rupees

* The consol profit alert and the GRM alert were first sourced from TV and were later confirmed from a press release at the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2jqAp4H Further company coverage: