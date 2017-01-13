BRIEF-Sanok shareholders to vote on dividend of 3.6 zloty/shr for 2016
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 3.6 ZLOTY PER SHARE
Jan 13 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
* Statistical projection of traffic fatalities for first 9 months of 2016 shows estimated 27,875 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes
* Fatality rate for first 9 months of 2016 increased to 1.15 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, from 1.10 fatalities per 100 million VMT
* Traffic fatalities estimate for first 9 months of 2016 represents an increase of about 8 percent from first nine months of 2015 Source text - (bit.ly/2jfFey5)
* SIGNS AMENDMENT TO BINDING HEAD OF TERMS (HOT) BETWEEN AMREST, YUM RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDING, LTD AND PIZZA HUT DELIVERY GERMANY GMBH