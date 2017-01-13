Sodexo CEO Landel to retire, Machuel named successor
PARIS, May 30 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.
Jan 13 KROGER CO
* DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12¢ PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON MARCH 1, 2017 SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd