BRIEF-Bayer says receives FDA approval of myBETAapp and BETACONNECT navigator
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator
Jan 13 (Reuters) -
* Amerco files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2ilpc65 Further company coverage:
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.