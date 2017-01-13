BRIEF-Bayer says receives FDA approval of myBETAapp and BETACONNECT navigator
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator
Jan 13 Johnson Controls International Plc :
* Chairman and CEO Alex A. Molinaroli's 2016 total compensation was $46.4 million - SEC filing
* Johnson Controls CEO Molinaroli's 2016 total compensation includes $27 million related to stock/unit awards Source text (bit.ly/2ilsyWP) Further company coverage:
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.