BRIEF-Selvita Q1 net result turns to profit of 5.2 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Jan 13 Novelis Inc:
* On January 10, 2017, Novelis Inc entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Term Loan credit agreement provided company with $1.8 billion of commitments, which company borrowed in full on January 13, 2017
* Term loan matures on June 2, 2022, subject to 0.25% quarterly amortization payments
* Proceeds of term loan were used to refinance in full Company's existing term loan credit agreement, dated as of December 17, 2010 Source text for Eikon:
Qtrly net loss s$86.2 million versus loss of s$29.1 million