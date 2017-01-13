BRIEF-Ganaria informs about intended strategic reorientation of the company
* INFORMS ABOUT THE INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION OF THE COMPANY
Jan 13 Stonepine Capital Management LLC:
* Stonepine Capital Management LLC reports a 6 percent passive stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc as of Jan 3, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iR1ESL) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Bank Rossiysky Capital's (RosCap) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF), SENIOR DEBT The placement of RosCap's Long-Term IDRs, Support and senior debt ratings on RWN reflects announced plans to transfer