BRIEF-Bayer says receives FDA approval of myBETAapp and BETACONNECT navigator
Jan 13 Incyte Corp
* U.S. FDA extends review period for baricitinib, an investigational rheumatoid arthritis treatment
* Incyte Corp says delay does not affect Lilly's previously-issued financial guidance for 2017
* Incyte - FDA extended action date to allow time to review additional data analyses recently submitted by Lilly in response to FDA's information requests
* Incyte- Submission of additional information was determined by FDA to constitute major amendment to NDA, resulting in extension of PDUFA date by 3 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.