US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 13 Foundation Building Materials:
* Foundation building materials files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Foundation building materials inc says intend to apply to list common stock on the New York stock exchange under the symbol "FBM"
* Foundation building materials - Deutsche Bank Securities, Barclays, and RBC Capital Markets are underwriters to the IPO Source text (bit.ly/2itKSM1)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, May 30 An influential proxy adviser has recommended that shareholders of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. withhold their support from Eric Benhamou, the company's lead independent board director.