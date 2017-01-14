Jan 13 Moody's Corp :

* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia

* Moody's - will pay $437.5 million civil penalty to DOJ to resolve potential civil claims asserted under financial institutions reform, recovery and enforcement act

* Says company has also agreed to pay $426.3 million, to be divided among participating states and district of Columbia

* Says estimated impact is an approximate $702 million after-tax charge or approximately $3.62 per share

* Financial impact to company will be recorded in Q4 of 2016

* Moody's - agreed to maintain for next five years, number of existing compliance measures and to implement and maintain certain additional measures over same period