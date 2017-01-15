COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 16 Usp Group Ltd
* Update to investment in SG Support Services Pte Ltd
* Refers to announcement where co disclosed that major shareholder of SG Support Services Pte Ltd filed for a winding up of SGSS
* Court has approved action on 13 Jan 2017 despite protest of both USP Industrial Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of co and Li Hua
* USPI will be appealing against decision
* Pending outcome of appeal, as a matter of prudence, company is making a provision on investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
QUITO, May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president, Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease pressure on its economy.