Jan 16 Andersons Inc :

* Andersons to exit retail business

* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017

* Retail closings will have no impact on company's grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail operations

* Andersons - closing will eliminate about 650 positions in Toledo area, 400 positions in Columbus, of which about 75 percent are part-time positions

* Full financial impact of this closure has not been determined

* Expects to record pre-tax impairment charges on long-lived assets related to retail segment of about $6.5 million in q4 of 2016

* Andersons - expects to record pre-tax charge in range of $9 to $14 million in first half of 2017 for severance costs, other costs associated with closure

* Anticipates that full carrying value of its inventory may not be recoverable during store liquidation process