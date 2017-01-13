Jan 13 Nikkei:

* Nojima is in talks to purchase fujitsu unit nifty's internet service provider business in a deal estimated at around 25 billion yen - Nikkei

* Kddi and Sony Network Communications had also bid on Nifty's ISP business, but Nojima appears to have offered better terms - Nikkei

* Nojima also appears interested in acquiring Nifty's web services business - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jF2HFC) Further company coverage: