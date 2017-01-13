Sodexo CEO Landel to retire, Machuel named successor
PARIS, May 30 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.
Jan 13 Nikkei:
* Nojima is in talks to purchase fujitsu unit nifty's internet service provider business in a deal estimated at around 25 billion yen - Nikkei
* Kddi and Sony Network Communications had also bid on Nifty's ISP business, but Nojima appears to have offered better terms - Nikkei
* Nojima also appears interested in acquiring Nifty's web services business - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jF2HFC) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 30 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 3.6 ZLOTY PER SHARE