Sodexo CEO Landel to retire, Machuel named successor
PARIS, May 30 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.
Jan 13 Carnegie Technologies:
* Carnegie Technologies issues statement regarding magicJack Vocaltec Ltd
* "Carnegie is still interested in presenting an all-cash offer to acquire magicJack"
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd