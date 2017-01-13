Sodexo CEO Landel to retire, Machuel named successor
PARIS, May 30 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.
Jan 13 SPACEX
* SAYS FALCON 9 ROCKET WILL DELIVER 10 SATELLITES TO LOW-EARTH ORBIT FOR IRIDIUM
* IS TARGETING LAUNCH OF IRIDIUM-1 FROM SPACE LAUNCH COMPLEX 4E AT VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA SOURCE TEXT (bit.ly/2jfOVwl)
PARIS, May 30 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd