BRIEF-Bayer says receives FDA approval of myBETAapp and BETACONNECT navigator
Jan 13 Takata Corp
* Takata reaches settlement agreement with u.s. Department of justice
* Takata corp - settlement fully resolves doj investigation into takata, all subsidiaries, affiliates, including takata's u.s. Subsidiary, tk holdings
* Takata -co also agreed to enhance its corporate compliance program and appoint an independent monitor, who will report to doj for a period of 3 years
* Says "takata deeply regrets circumstances that have led to this situation and remains fully committed to being part of solution" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.