BRIEF-Bayer says receives FDA approval of myBETAapp and BETACONNECT navigator
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator
Jan 13 Viventia Bio Inc
* Files to withdraw IPO filed on Oct. 21, 2015 - SEC filing
* Seeking withdrawal of registration statement because Eleven Biotherapeutics acquired all of outstanding capital stock of co from its shareholders
* Filed for U.S. IPO of up to $86.3 million on Oct. 21, 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2jg6cG0) Further company coverage:
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.