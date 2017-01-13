BRIEF-Bayer says receives FDA approval of myBETAapp and BETACONNECT navigator
Jan 13 Southern Co :
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.56per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.