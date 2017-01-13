BRIEF-Bayer says receives FDA approval of myBETAapp and BETACONNECT navigator
Jan 13 MonoSol Rx Inc :
* Monosol rx files patent infringement suit against biodelivery sciences international (bdsi)
* Monosol rx -complaint asserts that manufacture, marketing and sale of Bdsi's Belbuca Buccal film product infringes '167 patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.