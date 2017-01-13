Jan 13 Fitch on Iceland:

* Fitch revises outlook on Iceland to positive; affirms at 'BBB+'

* Fitch on Iceland- estimates that full-year GDP growth in 2016 was 5.4%, and forecast gdp growth to slow to 4.2% this year and 3.0% in 2018

* Fitch on Iceland - ratings reflects reduced external vulnerability and that current account surpluses, capital inflows strengthened its external finances Source text for Eikon: