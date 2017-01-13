Jan 13 Convergys Corp :

* Convergys Corp says on jan 11, entered into a credit agreement with lenders identified therein and Citibank, N.A., as administrative agent - sec filing

* Convergys Corp says new credit agreement consists of a $215 million unsecured term loan facility and $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility

* Convergys Corp says on effective date, company incurred $100 million in initial term loan borrowings under new credit agreement

* Convergys Corp says term loan facility and revolving credit facility each mature on January 11, 2022 Source text (bit.ly/2ip7daf) Further company coverage: