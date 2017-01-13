CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 13 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says