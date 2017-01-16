Jan 16 Auto Italia Holdings Ltd
* On 13 january 2017, an ex parte interim injunction court
order was served on company by sum mun kid federick
* Co has instructed legal counsel to contest order and
handle all other legal issues arising with mr sum in connection
with dispute
* Dispute arose between sum and company over sales contracts
of 2 ferrari vehicles purportedly ordered by sum with company
* Given that litigation process is at early stage, co
considers that it is not practical to assess its potential
impact on co at moment
