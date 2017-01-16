Jan 16 Auto Italia Holdings Ltd

* On 13 january 2017, an ex parte interim injunction court order was served on company by sum mun kid federick

* Co has instructed legal counsel to contest order and handle all other legal issues arising with mr sum in connection with dispute

* Dispute arose between sum and company over sales contracts of 2 ferrari vehicles purportedly ordered by sum with company

* Given that litigation process is at early stage, co considers that it is not practical to assess its potential impact on co at moment