Jan 16 San Miguel Corp
* Refers to the article posted in the daily tribune
regarding construction of Manila-Pasig Skyway
* Confirms that co is in discussions with toll regulatory
board for construction of extention of skyway stage 3 project
* Refers to article posted in inquirer.net on jan 16 titled
'SMC to hit 'hairy' revenue goal in 2-3 years'
* Confirms that co expects to reach 1 trillion pesos revenue
in next 2-3 years upon completetion of on-going expansion
programs
* "Construction of tollway will not be considered an
unsolicited proposal as it will be an extention of skyway stage
3 project"
