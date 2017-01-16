BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Veritas Investments Ltd
* over Christmas / new year period, veritas received a number of approaches from potential purchasers of Nosh.
* ANZ has agreed to extend date for veritas' delivery of a proposal for nosh to 31 january 2017.
* Is currently in discussions with several parties in relation to a potential sale of nosh
* Veritas does not accept that termination, and parties are in dispute over matter
* franchisee of nosh constellation drive store indicated its intention to operate independently of Nosh brand
* Franchisee of Nosh constellation drive store has purported to terminate its franchise agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.