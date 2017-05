Jan 16 Massmart Holdings Ltd :

* Sales update for the 52 weeks to Dec. 25, 2016

* Total sales for 52 weeks to Dec. 25, 2016 increased to R91.2 billion, representing a growth of 7.7 pct

* Comparable store sales increased by 5.4 pct

* Product inflation is estimated at 6.7 pct

* Slight pick-up in South African sales growth but a continued decline in non-South African sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)