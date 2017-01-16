Jan 16 Aker BP Asa

* Increases reserves and maintains very good results in exploration, drilling and wells, projects and production

* 2017 production is expected to increase to between 128,000 and 135,000 boepd, with an average production cost of 11 usd/boe

* In 2016, Aker BP's production was 118,200 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), about 80 per cent oil and 20 per cent gas

* With current portfolio, company has potential to produce 270,000 boepd in 2023 (from both sanctioned and non-sanctioned projects), representing a compound average growth rate of 12 percent

* Company's recorded p50 reserves have grown to 711 million boe at end of 2016 and contingent resources were estimated at 600 million boe at year-end 2016, an increase of 84% from previous year

* Plans investments (capex) of usd 900-950 million in 2017

* Exploration expenses (expex) are expected to be between usd 280-300 million, while decommissioning expenditures (decom) are estimated at usd 100-110 million in 2017

* Ambition is to sustain a dividend of minimum usd 250 million per year in medium term and to increase dividend level once johan sverdrup is in production

* Ambition is to be a leading exploration player on norwegian continental shelf and has an ambition to discover a net 250 million boe in 2016 - 2020 period

* Last year, projected net resource growth proved 83 million boe as a result of exploration activity

* Company will continue its active exploration strategy in 2017 with four operated exploration wells and three partner-operated exploration wells on programme

* Over course of 2017, company plan to mature several projects, and to submit three pdos

* This relates to snadd (subsea-tie-in to skarv fpso) with expected production start in 2020, valhall west flank with expected production start-up in 2021 and storklakken (subsea-tie-in to alvheim fpso), which is expected to start producing in 2020

* Company will have four operated rigs in 2017; maersk interceptor on aasen field and other locations thereafter, transocean arctic on volund and boa, start of drilling on valhall ip and valhall dp will resume plugging of wells using maersk invincible

* Company is targeting further value creation from fields through ior work, further development of resource base and continuous improvement in efficiency and resource utilisation

* Company plans to drill a new infill well and a gas lift project at tambar. These and oda tie-in project should contribute to increased future production in ula area

* Preparations for a seven well drilling program from injection platform (ip) on valhall field centre are planned in early 2017, and plan is to drill a total of three of these wells in course of 2017

* Work to start production from new ivar aasen wells continues, and drilling on field is planned to resume in q1

* Production from viper-kobra, as well as infill wells at volund and boa should contribute to stable production output from alvheim fpso

* On skarv fpso, test production from snadd will continue to provide in-depth information which will be included in pdo we plan to submit during autumn

* Well-Positioned for achieving our ambition of becoming leading offshore, independent exploration and production (e&p) company

* We are positioned for further growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)