BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Alliance Trust Plc :
* Proposing that Willis Towers Watson, a leading investment group, will become investment manager
* Trust's objective will remain to generate a real return for shareholders over long-term by a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend
* Each manager will typically select 20 stocks, which will make up combined portfolio of trust
* Target for equity portfolio to outperform existing benchmark will be doubled from 1 pct to 2 pct p.a., net of costs, over rolling 3-year periods
* Total annual costs will be targeted to be below 60bps
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.