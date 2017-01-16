Jan 16 Alliance Trust Plc :

* Proposing that Willis Towers Watson, a leading investment group, will become investment manager

* Trust's objective will remain to generate a real return for shareholders over long-term by a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend

* Each manager will typically select 20 stocks, which will make up combined portfolio of trust

* Target for equity portfolio to outperform existing benchmark will be doubled from 1 pct to 2 pct p.a., net of costs, over rolling 3-year periods

* Total annual costs will be targeted to be below 60bps