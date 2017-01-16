BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Prime Orion Phils Inc
* Prime orion phils inc - clarifies news article entitled "popi to spend p15b in tutuban project" posted in manila standard (internet edition) on 15 jan
* Prime orion phils inc - master plan for developments are under consideration ; shall be coordinated with the plans for north south railway project of government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.