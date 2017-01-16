Jan 16 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd :

Source text:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned another 500 MW thermal unit in the state of West Bengal.

The unit was the second 500 MW set to be commissioned at Sagardighi Thermal Power Station (TPS) Phase II project in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The first unit of the 1,000 MW project was commissioned earlier by BHEL in December, 2015. The project has been set up by the state-owned West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL).

