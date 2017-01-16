Jan 16 NTPC Ltd

* NTPC Ltd says declaration of commercial operation of 1st unit of 250 MW of Nabinagar thermal power project of BRBCL (a subsidiary of NTPC limited)

* NTPC Ltd says commercial capacity of Nabinagar thermal power project of BRBCL and NTPC group has become 250 MW and 46178 MW respectively